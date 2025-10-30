ITBP pays glowing tribute to martyrs at National Police Memorial in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) made a rich obituary to its gallant martyrs in a solemn function conducted at the National Police Memorial, New Delhi.

The function was instituted to pay tribute to the ultimate sacrifice of ITBP personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while safeguarding the country’s borders.

The ceremony was conducted by Director General Praveen Kumar and Richa Jha, the Chairperson of the Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA), who together felicitated the families of fifteen martyrs.

The gesture reflected the force’s profound respect and appreciation for the bravery, strength, and devotion shown by its personnel and their families.

The commemoration started with flower offerings and a ceremonial salute march, then followed

by a band display that reflected the spirit of patriotism and selfless sacrifice.

Senior officers, members of martyrs’ families, and special guests offered their respects to the Wall of Valour, placing wreaths in honour of the fallen heroes — a poignant reminder of the country’s everlasting gratitude.

In the morning, Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s human outreach was seen in the organisation of a blood donation camp.

Scores of Himveers willingly donated blood, exposing the force’s culture of selfless service and dedication to society’s well-being.