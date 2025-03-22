ITBP launches international level mountaineering expedition

NEW DELHI: A flag-off ceremony for an international-level mountaineering expedition was conducted on March 21, 2025, at the ITBP Headquarters in New Delhi. Force Chief Rahul Rasgotra, IPS, flagged off the expedition by passing on the flag to expedition team leader Anup Kumar, Deputy Commandant.

This mountaineering mission will be carried out on the summits of Makalu (8,485 meters) and Annapurna (8,091 meters) in Nepal. A group of 12 ITBP mountaineers

are involved in this arduous mission.