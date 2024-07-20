ITBP K9 units arrive in Paris for Olympic security

PARIS: In a significant move to bolster security for the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Indian Government has dispatched a contingent of K9 units from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to France. This deployment follows a request from the French Government, citing the impeccable reputation of the Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), particularly the ITBP K9 unit, renowned for their flawless performance during the G20 summit and collaboration with US Marines during President Obama’s visit to India.



The MEA communicated the French request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) K9 Cell, Police Modernisation Division. Following a high-level meeting, it was decided that each CAPF would send two K9s with their handlers. Consequently, a total of ten K9s from ITBP, CRPF, SSB, AR, and NSG were selected for the mission, led by Manjur Ahmed, 2IC (Vet) ITBP, MHA K9 Cell.

The CAPF K9 contingent flew to Paris on July 11 and received a warm welcome from the Indian Ambassador, who personally greeted ITBP K9 Julie. Upon arrival, the team immediately commenced anti-sabotage checks around the Eiffel Tower as part of the extensive security preparations for the Paris Olympics. The French authorities have requested that Manjur deploy the Indian K9 assets in highly sensitive areas to help secure the surroundings.