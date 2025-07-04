ITBP flags off all-women mountaineering expedition-2025 to Mt Nun in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: In a major demonstration of strength, resilience, and empowerment, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) flagged off an all-female mountaineering expedition to Mt. Nun (7,135 metres) in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday.

A function was conducted at ITBP Headquarters in New Delhi, symbolising the beginning of the ITBP Female Mountaineering Expedition–2025.

The proceedings started with the ITBP song, instilling pride for a glorious event. DIG (Sports & Adventure) Ranbir Singh welcomed the group and highlighted the force’s glorious mountaineering tradition.

He mentioned how vital such expeditions were to build resilience, operational efficiency, and adventure psyche among women force personnel, commonly called the Himveer Mahilas.

Expedition commander Deputy Commandant (General Duty) Bhanita Timungpi introduced guests to the technical details of the arduous mission, such as the route, high-altitude training schedule, logistical preparedness, and anticipated problems in the hostile Himalayas.

ITBP Director General Rahul Rasgotra, IPS, presented the ceremonial flag to the team leader, expressing enormous pride in the growing ranks of capable and courageous women in the force. In his words to the team, he commended their dedication, preparedness, and added to national pride through adventure and service in some of the harshest environments on earth. He also recognised the crucial role played by the Directorate of Training in sending the team for the expedition.

The ceremony ended with the national anthem and a collective photo, and then high tea was served.

This historic expedition not only indicates the continued focus of ITBP on adventure and high-altitude efficiency but also becomes an inspirational reflection of the force’s devotion to women’s empowerment and gender integration in elite operational capabilities.