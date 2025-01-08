ITBP celebrates 63rd Raising Day

KHORDHA: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated its 63rd Raising Day with an impressive ceremony at the 41 Battalion campus in Khordha, Odisha. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, as the chief guest, paid tributes to the martyrs of the Force and reviewed an impressive parade.

Director General of ITBP, Rahul Rasgotra, welcomed the dignitaries while throwing light on the Force’s major achievements over the past year.

In his address, Nityanand Rai congratulated ITBP personnel on 62 years of dedicated service, lauding their unmatched commitment, resilience, and vigilance in guarding India’s Himalayan borders under harsh conditions. He emphasised the government’s recognition of the “Himveers” for their invaluable contributions to national security.

The parade had contingents from all its frontiers and, for the first time, had a women’s contingent, skiing and mountaineering teams, paratroopers, the dog squad, and the equestrian team. The audience watched in awe demonstrations of traditional martial arts like Silambam, Mallakhamb, and Kalaripayattu, as well as pipe band performances, artificial wall climbing, mountain rescue and house-clearing drills.

Some awards and honours were presented to ITBP personnel during the ceremony. As many as four officers were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The key highlight was the launch of the fitness programme Ojas-2025 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A Hindi book titled Bharat-Tibet Seema Police Ka Itihas (History of ITBP) and the Force’s e-souvenir were also released.