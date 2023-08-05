It will be a historic day: Bhupendra

bhopal: “It will be a historic day when PM Modi ji will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the temple and art museum, estimated to cost Rs 101 crore, of Sant Ravidas ji, who gave a message of social harmony. For the first time in the country, such a grand temple of him is going to construct in Sagar”, convenor of the programme organising committee and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh told Millennium Post. “Congress had always been taking votes from the Schedule Castes but it never gave respect to the icons of the community whereas BJP-led Modi ji and Shivraj Ji governments are paying respect to them and have introduced several schemes for their welfare,” he added.