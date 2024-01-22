It was all worth it, feel I am luckiest person: Sculptor Yogiraj on Ram Lalla idol consecration

Ayodhya: Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the artisan behind the consecrated ‘Ram Lalla’ idol in Ayodhya’s newly constructed temple, expressed profound gratitude, deeming himself the most fortunate person on earth. Yogiraj, a fifth-generation sculptor, attributed his selection for the sacred task to Lord Ram, believing the deity shielded his family through challenging times.

During the grand consecration ceremony, Yogiraj, an invitee, shared his overwhelming joy, stating, “I spent sleepless nights working on the idol with precision but it was all worth it. I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth, and today is the best day of my life.”

A testament to family tradition, Yogiraj acquired sculpting skills from his father. His excitement was tinged with pride as he imagined his father witnessing the culmination of their artistry in the idol gracing the temple.

While the sculptor found pride in attending the historic event, his family in Mysuru experienced it vicariously through live television coverage. His wife, Vijeta, highlighted the sacrifices made during the creation of the Ram Lalla idol, noting Yogiraj’s dedication and relentless work ethic.

Yogiraj, an MBA graduate from the University of Mysore, briefly stepped into the corporate world before returning to his roots. Despite facing challenges, including a pointed flake pricking his eye during the intricate work, he persevered, driven by an inner calling to continue the family legacy.

His sculptural prowess extends beyond the Ram Lalla idol, encompassing notable works such as the 12-foot-tall idol of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath and the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in Delhi. Yogiraj’s repertoire also includes the 21-feet tall Hanuman statue in Mysore and a 15-feet tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The unique aspect of the Ram Lalla idol lies in its composition. According to a UGC-emeritus professor at the University of Mysore, the idol is carved from a three-billion-year-old rock known as “Krishna Shile” or black schist. This ancient rock, excavated from Gujjegowdanapura in H.D. Kote Taluk, boasts a sky-blue colour and a smooth surface texture, making it an ideal medium for sculptors.

“Krishna Shile” was found while levelling the agricultural land of Ramdas (78) and a local contractor who assessed the quality of the stone drew the attention of the temple trustees at Ayodhya through his contacts.

Rama Lalla’s idols were made by three sculptors - Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey. The temple trust had said that of the three idols, one will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum, while the remaining two will be kept in other parts of the Ram Mandir.