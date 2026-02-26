IT raids BSP MLA’s Lucknow residence, minister objects to action

Lucknow: An Income Tax team carried out searches at the residence of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Umeshankar Singh in Lucknow on Wednesday, officials said. Singh is the lone MLA of the BSP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.



He is undergoing treatment for cancer and is currently staying in isolation at his Gomti Nagar residence following multiple surgeries.

More than 50 officials, accompanied by a police team, were present at his house during the operation. Sources said movement of doctors and nurses was also restricted during the search. Singh’s residence and office are located in Gomti Nagar.

Reacting to the Income Tax action, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh expressed strong displeasure.

In a post on X, he said his daughter is married into Singh’s family and described the timing of the search as insensitive.