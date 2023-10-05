IT officials conduct searches on premises linked to DMK MP, Stalin slams action

Chennai: Income Tax officials on Thursday held searches at multiple locations here linked to DMK MP



S Jagathrakshakan, which Chief Minister M K Stalin dubbed vindictive politics.

While police sources said the searches were held at many places, including some educational institutions, Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, said it is misuse of power.

The Chief Minister said on X: ‘The Union BJP Government’s vindictive politics knows no bounds!’

Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan’s home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders.

This deliberate persecution of opposition leaders is an assault on democracy.

The BJP conveniently forgets that the Supreme Court has just warned the ED to be transparent and fair. But

it seems they are hell-bent on disregarding the rule of law

and democracy.