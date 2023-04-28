IT notice to mafiadon Mukhtar Ansari

Lucknow: Mukhtar Ansari, a mafia don turned politician, and his family is facing fresh trouble after the Lucknow unit of the Income Tax department served a notice seeking details of ‘benami property’ procured by him and his associates in another person’s name.



The notice was served in Banda District Jail, where Ansari is currently lodged, under the Benami Property Act. This is the first notice given to Ansari in the case of benami property worth Rs 127 crore. According to sources, the notice seeks information about property worth Rs 12 crore in Ghazipur. The IT department has alleged that this land was bought by a person named Ganesh Dutt Mishra for Rs 1.29 crore. The department has come to know during an investigation that Mishra’s annual income is very less and he cannot pay this much amount.

According to sources in the IT department, the company’s name also came up in Ansari’s ambulance case, which pointed to the fact that the company is working at the behest of the underworld don and procuring property with the money earned by him and his family members through dubious means.