IT ministry issues SOP to curb non-consensual intimate imagery online

Shimla: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a standard operating procedure to prevent and control the dissemination of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) content under the IT Rules, 2021, an official said on Tuesday.

NCII content includes material exposing private parts, full or partial nudity, depiction of sexual acts or morphed images, and constitutes

a serious violation of privacy and dignity, a statement issued here said.

According to a spokesperson of the state, Digital Technologies and Governance, multiple reporting mechanisms have been put in place to support victims. Those affected can approach One Stop Centres for assistance or report such content directly on social media platforms using reporting tools or by contacting grievance officers. Incidents can also be reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling the cybercrime helpline number 1930, he said.

Victims may also lodge complaints at the nearest police station for legal action.

The official urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing such content, and to report instances promptly to ensure timely action and protection of privacy.