It is ‘Maun ki Baat’ over Adani, China issues: Cong

New Delhi: Taking a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister’s public relation machinery was “working overtime” for the 100th episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ while there is “Maun ki Baat” (silence) on Adani, China and other issues.



“The PM’s mighty PR machine is working overtime to spread the word about the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on April 30. Meanwhile, there is ‘Maun ki Baat — silence on Adani, China, Satyapal Malik’s revelations, destruction of MSMEs and other important issues,” Ramesh said.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is set to complete its 100th edition next Sunday, with the prime minister saying it was public support that led to the success of his monthly radio address.

According to a survey by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak, nearly 23 crore people tuned in to the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on the last Sunday of every

month with 65 per cent

of listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi.

It also found that the programme is heard more on television channels followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners accounting

for 17.6 per cent of the total listenership. The survey by IIM-Rohtak students found that 73 per cent of respondents felt optimistic about the government’s working and the country’s

progress, while 58 per cent said their living conditions have improved and as many as 59 per cent have reported

increased trust in the government.

The general sentiment towards the government can be gauged from the fact that 63 per cent of respondents said their approach to the government has become positive and 60 per cent have shown interest in working for nation-building, it found.