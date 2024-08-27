IT and defence sectors in focus as MP gears up for RIC

Bhopal: In the series of holding Regional Industry conclaves (RIC), the next meet which focuses on IT and defence sectors, will be organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Wednesday.



Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the conclave.

In the conclave, the focus will be on IT, tourism, ethanol production, leather footwear, food processing and milk-based units in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

While reviewing the preparations for the event, CM Yadav said the Gwalior-Chambal region has huge investment potential, is close to the national capital and has superior connectivity with the entire country through air and huge rail and road networks.

“The RIC Gwalior will bring huge industrial investment to the region,” said Yadav, exuding confidence while interacting with industrialists and members of industrial organisations of the region.

He said the government’s effort is not only to bring investment in major units but also in employment-oriented industries so that more and more local people get employment.

The RICs are being organised in different regions of the state to promote industrial investment,

encourage local entrepreneurs and provide employment to the local people on a large scale, the CM said.

Earlier, two RICs have been organised in Ujjain and Jabalpur. It will be the third such event in its series. At these two RICs, proposals of investment worth Rs 150 crore have been received from various groups of industries.

Ahead of next year’s Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Yadav has organised interaction sessions and roadshows with industrialists of various sectors in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

“The conclave will not only help in expanding the already functioning industries, but the area will also receive new industrial investment on a large scale,” he said.

The CM said that the government’s effort is to ensure that outside investors come and make industrial investments in the state, and local entrepreneurs get a favourable environment to expand their businesses.

He said that special efforts will be made to invest in the defence sector in Chambal valley and the forest area of the region.

Adani Group and other major industrialists have shown interest in investing in the defence sector. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has also been invited to invest in this sector.

Around 2,500 delegates will attend the conclave, including representatives from various countries like the Netherlands, Zambia, Canada, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Tonga Island, Mexico and Ghana.

During the event, the CM will hold one-on-one interactions with industrialists and also inaugurate 29 industrial units.

Investment facilitation centres have been set up in every district of the state and the collectors have been made the nodal officers.