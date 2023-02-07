Issues related to Joshimath sinking before HC: U’khand govt to Delhi HC

New Delhi: Issues related to the sinking of Joshimath are being looked into by the high court in Uttarakhand following an order of the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday.



A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a petition by lawyer Rohit Dandriyal seeking to direct the Centre to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to look into the matter and rehabilitate the affected families soon.

The petitioner’s “prayers have already been met”, counsel for the Uttarakhand government told a bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

“There are two things. He (petitioner) is asking for a high-powered committee and rehabilitation. Both the issues, the Supreme Court has sent to Uttarakhand. All that is now before the Uttarakhand High Court,” he said.

The plea was subsequently withdrawn by the petitioner from the high court.

Last month, the Uttarakhand government told the bench that authorities were rehabilitating the affected families of Joshimath and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the SDRF have also been deployed in the area.

It also claimed that a rehabilitation package was being prepared and a lot of relief work was going on.