‘ISRO’s achievement has made every Indian proud’

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the decision to mark August 23 as ‘National Space Day’ will inspire future generations to set high goals in life and to work hard to realise them. He also welcomed the naming of the footprint of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon as ‘Tiranga Point’, and the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 as ‘Shiv Shakti Point’.

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, he said the stupendous achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made every Indian proud and the nation’s stature has increased at global level.