ISRO technology to prevent ragging in univs in Bengal

Kolkata: Close on the heels of the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO has offered support of advanced technology to prevent ragging in the university campuses in Bengal.



Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of the universities in Bengal, contacted chairman of ISRO, Somnath to identify appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging on the university campuses.

The Governor also discussed with ADRIN, Hyderabad regarding this.

They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching, automatic target recognition and remote sensing. Jadavpur University’s interim V-C has been authorised to take the matter forward.