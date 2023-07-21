ISRO successfully tests service module propulsion system

bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.



Wednesday’s test involved five liquid apogee motor (LAM) engines with a thrust of 440 N (Newton) and 16 reaction control system (RCS) thrusters with a thrust of 100 N, the national space agency headquartered here said in a statement.

The Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters, according to ISRO.

The Service Module (SM) of Gaganyaan is a regulated bi-propellant based propulsion system that caters to the requirements of the Orbital Module, performing orbit injection, circularisation, on-orbit control, de-boost manoeuvring and SM based abort (if any) during the ascent phase, the statement said.

The 440 N Thrust LAM engines provide the main propulsive force during the mission ascending phase, while the RCS thrusters ensure precise attitude correction.

The hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) emulated the fluid circuit of the Service Module Propulsion System, encompassing the propellant tank feed system, helium pressurisation system, flight-qualified thrusters, and control components, it was stated.

ISRO scientists on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. They performed the manoeuvre from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered said.

India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon was launched on July 14.

“I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned,” he said. The soft landing of the craft on the lunar surface is planned for

August 23.