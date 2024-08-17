ISRO successfully accomplishes third developmental flight of SSLV

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO on Friday successfully launched an Earth observation satellite on board a small satellite launch vehicle, giving a boost to India’s space programme.



“The third developmental flight SSLV-D3 with EOS-08 satellite has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned and there are no deviations in the injection of satellites,” ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, addressing the gathering from the Mission Control Centre at this spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. He said the launch parameters of the satellite indicate that everything (mission launch) is perfect and the Earth Observation Satellite and the passenger satellite SR-O DEMOSAT have been injected after the manouveres.

“We are in the process of transferring SSLV technologies to industries and so it is a very good beginning for the SSLV and the launch vehicle,” he said.

The payload carried by the rocket has been designed and realised by the ISRO team, he said.

“It is 100 per cent successful and the satellite has been placed into its intended orbit,” Somanath told reporters later.

“As I am aware, solar panels (of the rocket) have already been deployed, further, we are looking for certain activities in the VTM stage and all that will be completed in due course of time. so congratulations once again for The entire team who worked behind the scene to develop this SSLV rocket and its culmination of developmental programme. Let us give a big round of applause to the entire (SSLV-D3) team,” he said.

Mission Director S S Vinod said, “today we have achieved a major milestone in the journey of SSLV. The last and final developmental flight of SSLV-D3 has been successfully accomplished and with that we are moving into the operational phase.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised ISRO’s successful launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday, calling it a significant achievement. “A remarkable milestone! Congratulations to our scientists and industry for this feat. It is a matter of immense joy that India now has a new launch vehicle. The cost-effective SSLV will play an important role in space missions and will also encourage private industry. My best wishes to @isro, @INSPACeIND, @NSIL_India and the entire space industry,” he said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated ISRO, highlighting the SSLV-D3’s role in environmental monitoring and disaster management.