ISRO releases satellite image of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Bengaluru: The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space.



Taken from the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite hovering over space, the image shared by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)on Sunday shows the grand new temple which will be inaugurated on January 22.

The image, which was taken on December 16, last year, also shows

Dasharath Mahal, the Ayodhya Railway Station and the pious Sarayu river.

The consecration will take place on Monday amid the Vedic hymns in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among a number of VIPs, celebrities and dignitaries.