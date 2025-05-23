‘ISRO gearing up for space station, Gaganyaan, lunar missions’

Kolkata: ISRO is gearing up to launch its own space station into orbit, marking a bold leap in India’s space ambitions, chairman V Narayanan said on Thursday.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief also said the Department of Space, of which he is the Secretary, is working alongside various organisations to ensure the safety and security of the country’s citizens.

“Take our country, for example — we have 11,500 km of coastline, and then there’s the northern border. We have a vast border to monitor, and the government is working diligently to ensure our safety.