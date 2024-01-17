ISRO develops second-generation distress alert transmitter for fishermen

ISRO has developed a second-generation ‘Distress Alert Transmitter’ (DAT), incorporating advanced satellite communication and navigation capabilities that allow fishermen at sea to send emergency messages from fishing boats and get acknowledgement in real time.

The DAT has been operational since 2010 and more than 20,000 of them are currently in use, the space agency said. The messages are sent through a communication satellite and received at a central control station (INMCC: Indian Mission Control Centre) where the alert signals are decoded for the identity and location of the fishing boat, according to an ISRO statement.

The extracted information is forwarded to Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centres (MRCCs) under the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

“Using this information the MRCC undertakes Search and Rescue operations to save the fishermen in distress,” it said.

Taking advantage of technological developments in satellite communication and satellite navigation, ISRO has improvised DAT with advanced capabilities and features, evolving to Second Generation DAT (DAT-SG).

The DAT-SG has the facility to send back acknowledgement to the fishermen who activate the distress alert from the sea.

“Apart from transmitting distress signals from the sea, DAT-SG has the capability to receive messages from the control centre,” ISRO said.