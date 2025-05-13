ISRO chief: 10 satellites working continuously to ensure citizens’ safety

Imphal: ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said that 10 satellites are continuously working for a strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the country’s citizens.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University in Manipur’s Imphal on Sunday, he said India is becoming a “vibrant space power” and will have its first space station by 2040.

“Today, 433 satellites of 34 countries are lifted from India and placed into orbit...I am also happy to inform you that today, 10 satellites are continuously working 24/7 for a strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country,” the ISRO chief said during the programme.

His comment came amid the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Narayanan also said: “If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km-long seashore. We have to monitor the entire northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can’t achieve that.”

He said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing a satellite for G20 countries to study climate change and air

pollution and monitor weather.

“Today, to our credit, we have developed a generation of launch vehicles. We had our first satellite in 1975. From there, till today we have conceived and built 131 satellites of various types and capabilities,” he said.

India and the US would jointly build an expensive and advanced earth-imaging satellite, which will be launched from the country, he said.

The ISRO chairman also said the country did not have any space programme in 1947, and the entire space initiative began in 1962.

Narayanan recalled: “1969 was a historic year as the Indian Space Research Organisation was formed in that year. We were 70 years behind advanced countries when we started our space programme...We didn’t have any satellite technology.”

He said the country needs growth in every factor, and agriculture plays a vital role in the growth of the nation. “The degrees you received today are of immense national importance. You will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he told the students.