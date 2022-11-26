ISRO begins countdown for PSLV-C54 mission

Chennai: Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation commenced the countdown on Friday for the launch of Earth Observation Satellite - Oceansat - and eight other customer satellites on a PSLV-C54 rocket from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Saturday.

The 25.30-hour countdown for the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its extended version (PSLV-XL), started at 10.26 AM today for the lift-off scheduled at 11.56 AM on Saturday from the first launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, 115 km from here, a source said. The primary payload of the rocket is an Oceansat which would be separated in orbit-1 while the eight other nano-satellites would be placed in different orbits based on the customer requirements (in the Sun-synchronous polar orbits).