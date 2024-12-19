ISRO begins assembly of Human Rated LVM3 for Gaganyaan

Bengaluru: ISRO on Wednesday announced that it has commenced the assembly of the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3) for Gaganyaan’s first uncrewed flight at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The space agency called it a major step towards India’s maiden human spaceflight and future space ambitions.

The event coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3-X/CARE (Crew module Atmospheric Reentry Experiment) mission, conducted on

December 18, 2014.