Israel’s Ambassador, UNGA President extend greetings on Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Monday said the ‘pran pratishtha’ at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a historic moment for devotees across the world.

In a post on X, Gilon said he looked forward to visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya soon.

“Surely, it will be more grand and beautiful than this model I have,” the Israeli ambassador said, sharing a photograph of his with a model of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said he was delighted to arrive in India when the country was celebrating its “second Diwali.”

“Namaste, Bharat. Delighted to arrive in New lhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its ‘Second Diwali’. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability,” the Francis said.