Israel Embassy blast: Two youths caught on CCTV, security beefed up in New Delhi

Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy here and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion.

The National Security Guard (NSG) along with forensic experts visited the spot Wednesday morning and collected samples of leaves and grass that they suspected might contain chemicals used in the explosion, police sources said. A team of NSG’s dog squad also inspected the spot with two canines, they said.

The team of forensic experts has marked the places with the signage of “A” “B” and “C” from the spot where the low-intensity blast took place on Tuesday.

The experts have used magnetic gadgets to detect the intensity of the blast, said sources.

The officials of Delhi Police Special Cell and local police inspected the spot and a group of paramilitary personnel were deployed there.

The Delhi Police will look into “end-to-end encrypted calls” of active mobile numbers near the Israel Embassy as part of its probe into a low-intensity blast that occurred there on Tuesday night, sources in the police said.

The police have also beefed up security in the national capital after the blast near the embassy in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, an official said.

Security officials who visited the spot said since no remnants of the explosive were found at the spot, the possibility of a “chemical explosion” cannot be ruled out. No one was injured in the blast but an “abusive” letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, officials said.It has been sent to the forensic lab to check for fingerprints, they said.