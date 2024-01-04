Israel embassy blast: Delhi Police seeks CCTV footage from Jamia Millia Islamia

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has written to Jamia Millia Islamia requesting access to the CCTV footage from the cameras mounted on the university’s walls, following an explosion that occurred near the Israeli embassy, according to sources on Thursday.



Police suspect that one of the persons who visited the blast site at the Prithviraj Road two hours prior to the incident had come from Jamia Nagar in southeast Delhi. He had taken an auto-rickshaw near the Jamia Millia Islamia metro station.

“The letter was written to the university as multiple CCTV cameras are installed at the walls of the university. These cameras are facing towards the Okhla Road from where one of the suspects in the blast took the auto-rickshaw,” a police officer said.

The accused, who is yet to be identified, is believed to be the prime suspect who planted the bomb near the Israeli embassy on December 26, the officer added.

Police have already questioned the auto-rickshaw driver, sources said.

Sources said the NSG, which had collected the samples from the spot, has told the Delhi Police that it was not an IED blast but it could be a locally made bomb. However, its report is yet to be submitted.

The blast occurred on December 26 and no one was injured. On December 29, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against “unknown” people and transferred the case from the local police station to the Special Cell.