ISI operative arrested from Siliguri

Darjeeling: An Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) operative was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police from the Bharatnagar area near New Jalpaiguri.



Guddu Kumar, a resident of Champaran, Bihar, had been living in Siliguri. He used to drive a Toto (e-rickshaw.) In the pretext of taking passengers around he would collect vital information, mainly on army camps and troop movement. For the past two years he had been sending this information to the ISI in lieu of money.

Kumar was produced at a Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday. He has been remanded to fourteen days of police custody. The STF is probing whether others also are involved. Incidentally the Siliguri corridor connecting the North East states with mainland India is a highly sensitive area with four international borders including Nepal, Bangladesh, China and Bhutan.