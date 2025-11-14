ISI-backed grenade attack module unearthed, 10 held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror activities, the Punjab Police on Thursday busted a Pakistan-backed grenade attack module and arrested 10 individuals allegedly linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said three prime accused — Kuldeep Singh, Shekhar Singh and Ajay Singh alias Ajay — residents of Sri Muktsar Sahib, were directly in touch with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out a grenade attack aimed at creating unrest in the state. A Chinese-made hand grenade has been recovered from their possession.

Seven other accused — Amrik Singh, Parminder alias Chiri, Vijay, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukh Brar, Sukhwinder Singh, Karanveer Singh alias Vicky and Sajan Kumar alias Sanju — were brought on production warrants from different jails for their roles as couriers and facilitators.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the module operated under the guidance of Pakistan-based handlers who used three operatives based in Malaysia to coordinate the delivery and pickup of the grenade. “The handlers assigned the task to execute a grenade attack in a populated area to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab,” DGP Yadav said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the operation began after credible intelligence inputs led to the registration of an FIR at Jodhewal police station. Special teams swiftly apprehended the suspects.

Further investigation uncovered the involvement of Malaysia-based masterminds — Ajay alias “Ajay Malaysia,” Jass Behbal, and Pawandeep — who were in touch with local facilitators Amrik Singh and Parminder, both previously involved in drug smuggling.

Vijay, brother of “Ajay Malaysia” and currently in Ganganagar jail, was also arrested on a production warrant for facilitating the plot. Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and issued Red Corner Notices against the accused operating from abroad.