Ishan Kishan smashes hundred to make FC return memorable

Anantapur: Ishan Kishan marked his First-Class return after well over a year with a wonderful hundred, the backbone of India C’s day one total of 357 for five against India B in the Duleep Trophy match here on Thursday.

Kishan’s 111 (126b, 14x4, 3x6) lifted India C from a slightly wobbly 97 two after they lost Rajat Patidar (40) and B Sai Sudharsan (43) in quick succession.

The innings also underlined the fitness of the 26-year-old, who was originally in India D squad, as he missed the first round of Duleep Trophy with a groin injury.

Sanju Samson was drafted in as Kishan’s replacement in India D squad, necessitating the redrafting of the former into India C.

Cutting back to the match, India C’s situation was compounded by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return to the hut with an ankle niggle after facing just two balls.

However, any major concern over Gaikwad’s fitness was allayed when he came out to bat after Kishan’s dismissal, making an unbeaten 46 (50b, 7x4, 2x6) to guard the crease along with Manav Suthar (8 batting).

But the day belonged to Kishan, who added another solid brick to his comeback trial into red-ball cricket.