ISF-Left yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangement; Humayun Kabir appears politically isolated

Kolkata: With the Left Front yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) as it needs to secure the consent of other Left Front partners, speculations were floating that Naushad Siddiqui, only MLA of the ISF is likely to recontest from Bhangar again.



Meanwhile, the suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir who formed Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) appears politically isolated after its high-profile launch.

Kabir had projected himself as a potential political force and expressed ambitions of emerging as a kingmaker after the Assembly elections.

As it becomes evident that the Left Front is set to forge an alliance with the ISF, Kabir urged the CPI(M) to break away from the Left Front and strike a seat-sharing agreement with his party.

Kabir also stated that he has no problem in forging alliances with the CPI(M) and the ISF.

Kabir tried to explore possible alliances with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the CPI(M), but those efforts have not yielded results so far.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is close to finalising its candidate list, while the BJP and the Congress are preparing to contest independently.

According to sources, the ISF was demanding at least 45 seats while the CPI(M) was not ready to give more than 30 seats.

Forward Bloc, according to sources, has demanded 30 seats in the Left Front’s internal meeting.

But the CPI(M) was reluctant to vacate more than 12-15 Assembly seats for the Forward Bloc.