‘Is there any conspiracy behind deterioration of Naveen Patnaik’s health’

Baripada/Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday promised that if the BJP formed the government in Odisha, it would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the “sudden” deterioration of the health condition of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, hinting at a “conspiracy” behind it.



Modi asserted that after a gap of five decades, a full majority government would be formed at the Centre for the third consecutive term.

Addressing election rallies in Mayurbhanj and Balasore Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, he said, “The well-wishers of Naveen babu are worried over his deteriorating health condition. It has been worsening over the last one year. Is there a conspiracy behind this? Is the lobby that is currently running the Patnaik government on his behalf responsible for it?”

“If the BJP forms the government in Odisha after the ongoing Assembly elections, it would constitute a committee to ascertain the reason behind the deterioration of Patnaik’s health,” Modi said.

“The mystery behind Naveen babu’s deteriorating health condition should be revealed as the people of the state have the right to know the reason,” the PM said.

In an apparent reference to BJD leader V K Pandian, who hails from Tamil Nadu and is considered close to Patnaik, said, “Entire Odisha wants an Odia chief minister. The people of Odisha have decided to put a full stop to the 25-year rule of the BJD in the state.”

Modi asserted that under his rule, India’s economy rose from the 11th position to the fifth in the last 10 years.

“Ten years ago, nobody thought terrorism could be stopped in India but we have shown it by protecting our major cities from blasts. No one thought peace would return to Jammu and Kashmir but people there are now celebrating Republic Day and voting in large numbers,” he said.

Modi asserted that India’s missile prowess has exponentially increased in the last 10 years and the country is now exporting BrahMos missiles to other countries and “Chandrayaan has reached a place where no country has ever reached”.

Attacking the BJD government, he said, “Wherever you step in Odisha, there is natural wealth but the state remains poor because it was first looted by the Congress and then by the BJD for the last 25 years.”