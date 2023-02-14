Is Nawab Malik a ‘sick person’ as per PMLA and entitled to bail, asks HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked if NCP leader Nawab Malik is a “sick person” as defined under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and hence would be entitled to bail.

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik while posting the former Maharashtra minister’s bail plea for hearing on February 21 also said that his lawyers would have to first satisfy the court that Malik is unwell and hence has sought bail on medical grounds.

Malik was arrested on February 23, 2022, under provisions of the PMLA by the ED in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

“If I am not satisfied on medical grounds then you (Malik) will have to wait for your turn (for the bail plea to be heard on merits). There are many other urgent matters on board. Tomorrow, I don’t want anyone to say anything,” Justice Karnik said.

The bench also asked Malik’s counsel Amit Desai and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, to argue on the point of who is a “sick person” as per the provisions of the anti-money laundering act.

Section 45 of the PMLA lays down ‘twin conditions’–reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not prima facie guilty of the offence and the accused shall not commit any offence while on bail. These conditions are to be ascertained by the court.