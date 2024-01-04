Is Kejriwal above the law, asks Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: In a fiery response to the continuous evasion of ED summons by Arvind Kejriwal and mounting allegations of corruption in Mohalla clinics operated by his Aam Aadmi Party government, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, pulled no punches in denouncing Kejriwal's administration.



Characterising Kejriwal and his government as "staunchly corrupt," Thakur said, 'Arvind Kejriwal and his government who jumped into politics by declaring themselves as the champions of honesty, have now descended into the epitome of corruption. Scandal after scandal is unraveling, and not a single individual to whom they handed out certificates of strict honesty is receiving bail from the courts.'

'Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, and MPs – all are behind bars. First, the fake medicines scandal surfaced, and now the fake testing scam is unfolding. This is a direct assault on people's lives – a government that is unequivocally fake. Kejriwal who once showed himself as a leader committed to honesty, is now infamous for playing with lives, fostering anarchy, corruption, and baseless accusations against constitutional institutions,' said Thakur.

In a pointed query to Kejriwal, Thakur questioned the Delhi Chief Minister's apparent disregard for the country's rules and regulations. 'Why is Kejriwal afraid to face the ED? Is he above the law?' Notably, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption in testing conducted in Mohalla clinics run by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Thakur's strong statement came in response to Aam aadmi party's accusation of vendetta politics.