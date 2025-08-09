Irish Embassy condemns violent attacks against Indians in Ireland

NEW DELHI: The Irish embassy in the Capital has expressed deep shock over the recent violent attacks against Indian citizens that have occurred in Ireland.

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear. Racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society. The actions of the few do not reflect the spirit of the Irish people. It will not be tolerated,’’ the embassy said in a statement on Friday.

It said that Ireland has a long and proud history of migration and referred to nearly one lakh Indians living there. “Our society is enriched by the diversity of people who live in Ireland, particularly our Indian community, whose contributions continue to deepend the bonds between our nations,’’ it said.

The Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris, has announced that he would meet with representatives of the Ireland India Council. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the Indian community for the excellent contribution they make to Irish society and said that Ireland will never tolerate racism.

The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi is in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Dublin, with the Department of Foreign Affairs liaising with An Garda Síochána (Ireland’s national police force) regarding their investigations into these attacks.