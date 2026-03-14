Ireland’s Attorney General to visit India

New Delhi: As part of the Irish government’s global celebrations marking St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s Attorney General, Rossa Fanning SC, will visit India from 16 March for a two-city programme in New Delhi and Mumbai.

St. Patrick’s Day provides an important opportunity to showcase Ireland internationally and engage with political, business, civil society, cultural and diaspora leaders.

During his visit, Fanning will meet senior ministers from the Indian government and members of the judiciary to discuss areas of mutual interest, including cooperation on legal and governance matters. He will also deliver public lectures at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Mumbai University.