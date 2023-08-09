IRCTC’s ‘Ram Katha Yatra’ ends with arrival in Delhi

ndian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) conceived as an extended arm of the Indian Railways has been instrumental in promoting both domestic and international tourism since the last couple of years.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains have been the recent addition to the repertoire of tourism offerings. As a part of this, IRCTC has been operating this one of a kind, 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra, which has brought together, close to a thousand devotees.

The Yatra comes to a successful completion on Wednesday. It brought together people from all over India in a journey of faith.

This tour was spearheaded by Pujya Morari Bapu, a renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas who has been reciting Ram Katha for over the last fifty years throughout the world.