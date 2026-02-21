IRCTC’s offers exclusive discounts on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package

New Delhi: IRCTC, the state owned biggest travel and Tourism Company in the country presents one of its flagship products, Buddhist Circuit Special Tourist Train tour package which has earned many accolades for the company in the travel and tourism world.



IRCTC is offering this special all inclusive Buddhist Circuit Tour of 7 Nights / 8 Days from Delhi Safdarjung covering the various important destinations associated with the life of Lord Buddha such as Bodhgaya, Nalanda (Rajgir), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar and Shravasti while the tour ends with a

spectacular visit to the World famous Taj Mahal, which is also one of the seven wonders of the world.

The package is being operated in an exquisite fully air-conditioned Deluxe Tourist Train comprising of 12 state-of-the-art ergonomically designed brand new LHB coaches equipped with modern amenities and facilities.

The passengers have an option of travelling on specially designed AC-I coaches or AC-II coaches as per their choice.

The AC I coaches, besides being cosy and has spacious cabins and coupes, have been fitted with in-room amenities like individual lockers for tourists.

The train also has spacious AC-II Tier coaches which have been modified to have only spacious and comfortable cabins with separate sitting area.

Besides, the train has 2 aesthetically designed dining cars with capacity of 64 passengers each to dine together.

The train has a fully equipped kitchen car which serves an array of specialty international and local cuisines for the on-board guests.