IRCTC set to operate tour on Shivaji Maharaj circuit

New Delhi: IRCTC is all set to operate the first of its kind heritage tour on ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit’ that will cover the key sites associated with the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha kingdom.

The six-day itinerary will commence its journey with Bharat Gaurav AC Tourist Train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Day 1 for Mangaon Railway station on the Konkan Railway network, the closest railway link for Raigad fort.

The special tour, offering to cover Raigad Fort, Pune (Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganapati and Shivsrushti), Shivneri Fort, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Pratapgarh Fort, and Kolhapur (Mahalakshmi Temple and Panhala Fort), is ready to depart on June 9.