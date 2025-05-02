Iran’s Araghchi set for India visit next wk

New Delhi: In a crucial development, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is set to travel to New Delhi next week for discussions on trade and economic cooperation.

According to the reports, the likely date of Araghchi’s arrival is May 8, but an official announcement is

yet to be made.

This visit follows a series of diplomatic engagements aimed at enhancing bilateral relations across political, economic, and cultural domains.

He is set to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with external affairs minister S Jaishankar while in India during May 7-8, reported Hindustan Times.

The occasion also marks the first meeting of the joint commission, which mainly focuses on trade and economic cooperation, since December 2019, when Jaishankar travelled to Tehran for consultations. It will also be Araghchi’s first visit to India since he was appointed the foreign minister last August.

The upcoming visit builds upon recent high-level interactions. In February 2025, Araghchi met Jaishankar in Muscat during the 8th Indian Ocean Conference. They discussed advancing cooperation in areas such as trade, regional security, and connectivity.