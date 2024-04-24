Irani calls Cong leaders ‘anti-Sanatan’, ‘anti-national’

AMETHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday described the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi as “anti-Sanatan” and “anti-national” while alleging that they have always worked to weaken Hindus. Addressing election meetings in Amethi where she is seeking a reelection to the Lok Sabha, she said, “While opposing Hindutva, they also opposed Lord Ram and rejected the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lala idol in Ayodhya. The one that does not belong to Ram is of no use.” “Be it Rahul (Gandhi), Priyanka or the Congress, they are not only anti-Sanatan but also anti-nationals. These people have made the person who had talked about breaking India into pieces the candidate of their party,” the BJP leader said.