Iran war: PM says India acted swiftly; slams Congress as ‘political vultures’

Tharad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has handled the fallout of the ongoing West Asia conflict effectively, even as global markets reel under rising fuel prices and instability. Addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Tharad region, the Prime Minister credited the country’s strong foreign policy and the unity of its citizens for maintaining stability during a period of international uncertainty.



Speaking at Nani village in Vav Tharad district, Modi noted that several countries are struggling with the economic and political consequences of war and unrest in West Asia. In contrast, he said, India has managed to shield its citizens from the worst effects, particularly the sharp rise in fuel prices. According to him, while global fuel costs have surged by nearly 10 per cent due to the conflict, the Central government has taken steps to ensure that the burden does not fall heavily on the people.

“At a time when the world is grappling with war, unrest and rising fuel prices, India has managed the situation effectively due to strong foreign policy and the unity of its people,” Modi said while addressing a gathering at Nani village in Vav Tharad district of Gujarat.

At the same time, Modi launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, accusing it of attempting to exploit the situation for political gain. He alleged that the opposition party is trying to create panic among citizens by spreading fear about fuel shortages and price hikes.

“Instead of supporting national unity in challenging times, Congress is busy inciting people,” Modi said. He went on to liken the party to “political vultures,” claiming it is waiting for the crisis to worsen so it can extract political advantage. He further accused the opposition of trying to provoke people into forming queues at petrol pumps and gas agencies, thereby creating an artificial sense of crisis.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India is fully capable of dealing with external shocks and crises, asserting that the country’s resilience comes from both governance and public cooperation. He warned against attempts to spread disorder, saying such actions could harm national stability at a time when unity is most needed.

Modi also used the occasion to highlight India’s long-term energy strategy, expressing confidence that the country will emerge as a global leader in renewable energy. He suggested that investments in clean energy will help reduce dependence on volatile global fuel markets in the future.

Reiterating his message, Modi said that while the West Asia situation has impacted all nations, India’s proactive approach has ensured stability, and any attempts to create panic would not succeed.