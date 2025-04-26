Iran reaches out to India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

New Delhi: As tensions soared between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Iran on Friday reached out to the two countries to de-escalate the situation.

Saudi Arabia also appeared to be concerned over the hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad with its foreign minister holding phone conversations with both his Indian and Pakistani counterparts.

“India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilisational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post.

Araghchi said Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to “forge greater understanding at this difficult time” in line with the spirit of Persian poet Saadi. Amid fears of a military escalation between India and Pakistan, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as Pakistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

“Had a telecon with Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages,” Jaishankar said on X.

A Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said Dar received a phone call from Al Saud.

The foreign minister briefed Prince Faisal on decisions taken by the Pakistan’s National Security Committee in the wake of unilateral measures announced by India, the spokesperson said.

Dar “cautioned” against further escalatory moves and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to “respond firmly to any aggression”, he added. The Iranian foreign minister quoted Saadi: “Human Beings are members of a whole In creation of one essence and soul If one member is inflicted with pain Other members uneasy will remain”.