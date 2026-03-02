Iran Embassy urges global condemnation

New Delhi: The Iranian embassy in India on Sunday urged governments around the world to strongly condemn the US-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of its Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the mission expressed its “profound sorrow and grief” over Khamenei’s death.

“The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression,” the Iranian mission said.

It said the US and Israel will have to endure the “grave consequences of this unforgivable crime”.