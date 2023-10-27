IPS officer Swain given additional charge as J&K DGP

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer R R Swain, presently working as Special DG in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was on Friday given additional charge as the Director General of the state’s police force with effect from November 1.



Swain will take charge from incumbent Dilbag Singh, who will retire on October 31 as the longest-serving police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order.

“With the approval of competent authority, Shri R R Swain, IPS (AGMUT 1991), presently posted as Special DG (CID), Jammu and Kashmir, will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his existing charge with effect from November 1, 2023 and until further order,” the order said.

Swain, who served as police chief of both the winter and summer capitals -- Jammu and Srinagar -- had an extensive tenure of 15 years on central deputation.

He was also the SSP of Ramban, Poonch and Leh.

The officer returned to the state cadre in 2020, where he was elevated as Intelligence Chief this year in June, replacing senior IPS officer B Srinivas, who has now been posted as DGP Puducherry.

Presently serving as the Intelligence Chief of the

Union Territory.