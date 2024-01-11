IPS officer moves SC against Himachal HC order of removal from DGP post

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissing his plea for recall of a direction to remove him from the post of DGP over allegations that he tried to pressure a businessman who claimed to have received a threat to his life from his partners.



The appeal has been filed by advocate Gaurav Gupta and is yet to be listed for hearing.

On January 9, in a setback to Kundu and Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri, the high court dismissed their petition to recall its order of December 26, 2023, that directed their transfer so that they don’t influence the probe in the case.

The high court had also turned down their request for a CBI probe and directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of officers of the Inspector General level to coordinate investigations in all FIRs within two weeks.

Disapproving of the conduct of the two officers, the high court had said the “attempt of the DGP to settle the dispute seems to be a colourable exercise of his power and authority prima facie”.

It had said Kundu’s “interference” in a civil dispute was “highly improper”.

It had also observed there was “prima facie dereliction of duty” on Agnihotri’s part.

On January 3, the top court stayed the order asking the state government to remove him from the post of the DGP and asked him to file a recall application before the

high court.