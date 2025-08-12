IPS father fired cop; daughter wins his reinstatement in Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: In a rare twist of fate, the daughter of a retired Inspector General of Police has successfully defended in court a head constable her father had once dismissed from service. The case has now become a talking point in police circles across Uttar Pradesh.

The retired IG, Rakesh Singh, had in January 2023 dismissed Head Constable Taufiq Ahmad after a departmental inquiry found him guilty of molesting a minor girl on a train. The girl, a resident of Pilibhit, had alleged that while returning from Prayagraj in the Triveni Express, Ahmad sat beside her in an almost empty coach and molested her. She lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at Bareilly Junction, leading to his arrest under the POCSO Act.

Following the inquiry, Singh, then IG of Bareilly Range, terminated Ahmad’s services without delay. When Ahmad later appealed the decision, Singh rejected it. The constable then moved the Allahabad High Court, seeking relief. It was here that fate intervened — Ahmad approached lawyer Anura, who practices at the High Court, unaware that she was the daughter of the very officer who had upheld his dismissal. Maintaining professional decorum, Anura did not disclose her connection to him and fought the case strictly on legal grounds.

Presenting arguments that convinced the bench, Anura secured a favourable verdict for her client. Justice Ajit Kumar quashed the Bareilly Police inquiry report and the dismissal order, directing that Ahmad be reinstated to the position he held before his termination. The court also allowed the Police department to conduct a fresh inquiry if required, to be completed within three months.

Speaking after the verdict, Anura emphasised that the matter should not be seen as “father versus daughter.” She said, “My father acted in his capacity as a police officer and did what he believed was right at the time. I acted as a lawyer for my client and did what I felt was right within the framework of law.”

She added that it was purely coincidental that the case landed on her desk. “I made the best possible arguments within the rules and presented them before the court. This was about professional duty, not personal conflict,” she said.