IPO-bound Laser Power & Infra secures Rs 836 cr utility projects

Kolkata: Integrated power cables and conductors manufacturer Laser Power & Infra Limited on Wednesday said it has secured new orders cumulatively valued at Rs 836 crore from NTPC and two state utilities for the supply of power cables and other equipment.

The orders have been received from NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company Ltd (KESCo) and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JDVVNL), the company said in a statement, adding that the projects fall under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The key orders include a project worth Rs 422.11 crore from KESCo, Uttar Pradesh, for system strengthening. Another order valued at Rs 212.06 crore has been received from NTPC for loss-reduction works in Udhampur and Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir.

JDVVNL, Rajasthan, has placed an order worth Rs 202.13 crore for feeder segregation and infrastructure development.

“While these projects are executed on a turnkey basis, the real value comes from the volumes of cables and conductors we supply from our integrated plants in West Bengal,” chairman and managing director Deepak Goel said.

Incorporated in 1988, the Kolkata-based company recently filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 1,200 crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 400 crore.

According to the statement, the company reported a Rs 2,570-crore revenue from operations and a profit after tax of Rs 106 crore.