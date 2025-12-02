‘Investor outreach’: Punjab govt delegation to visit Japan, S Korea

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be visiting Tokyo and Osaka in Japan and Seoul in South Korea during his 10-day visit to these countries to seek investments.

Mann is leading a high-level delegation comprising Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora and government officials, which is part of the state government’s outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali.

The delegation will visit Tokyo on December 2-3, Osaka on December 4-5, and Seoul on December 8-9 to strengthen economic partnerships, interact with global companies, and extend personal invitations for the upcoming summit.

The visit, meetings and roadshow programmes are being organised in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Japan, the Indian Embassy in South Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Invest India, and with the support and facilitation of the Embassies of Japan and South Korea in New Delhi, whose guidance, collaboration and partnership have been instrumental in shaping the outreach agenda.

During the visit, the state will showcase Punjab’s position as North India’s preferred investment destination, highlighting its strategic location, seamless connectivity to the NCR and major ports, strong industrial clusters, uninterrupted quality power supply, skilled workforce, and progressive policy ecosystem.

The delegation will also present the state’s governance and regulatory reforms, including the FastTrack Punjab single-window system, auto-deemed approvals, PAN-based business identifiers, and amendments to the Punjab Right to Business Act enabling time-bound in-principle approvals.

The outreach will further highlight Punjab’s industrial infrastructure, including plug-and-play parks and the upcoming Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) Rajpura, while underlining that over Rs 1.4 lakh crore of on-ground investments have already been facilitated.