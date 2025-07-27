Investor-friendly tourism push in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inaugurated the two-day Regional Tourism Conclave in Rewa, marking a significant step in the state’s drive to position itself as a premier tourism destination. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the state government is working in mission mode to develop tourism inclusively and sustainably, the CM said. The conclave witnessed an enthusiastic response from investors, with over Rs 3,000 crore in investment proposals across Rewa and Shahdol divisions. Notable proposals included Rs 700 crore from Flyola, Rs 500 crore each from RCRCPCL and Vindhya Pride, and multiple projects in the wellness, heritage, and eco-tourism sectors. “The development of tourism means embracing our roots—our culture and heritage,” said CM Yadav, asserting that the Vindhya region will be restored to its full historical and cultural glory. He emphasised that the government is offering industry-grade incentives for tourism investments, including 30 per cent capital subsidies, and monthly wage support for job-creating projects. The conclave also saw the launch of several digital initiatives, including the PMShri Tourism Air Service Booking Portal on IRCTC and a Homestay Booking Platform integrated with major OTAs such as MakeMyTrip and Yatra.com.

Additionally, the state signed multiple MoUs to boost crafts, heritage, and spiritual tourism. A Rs 27 crore spiritual experience project under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 at Chitrakoot was inaugurated, while Rewa’s historic Venkat Bhavan will undergo conservation with a Rs 20 crore grant. Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahalad Patel, and industry leaders praised the investor-friendly approach and visionary policies under CM Yadav’s leadership. As preparations gear up for the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart in October, the conclave has set the tone for MP’s emergence as a vibrant and sustainable tourism hub.